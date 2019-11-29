LaTravia DrakeSept. 20, 1987 - Nov. 19, 2019LaTravia DeWone Drake, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

Tags

Load entries