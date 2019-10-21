Kenneth DrakeJune 6, 1943 - October 18, 2019Mr. Kenneth "Duck" Drake, age 76, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in McGregor, Texas. Graveside will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, with Pastor Steve Abbe officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.Duck was born June 6, 1943 to Alfred and Lois (Reeves) Drake in Waco, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco, Texas. He retired as a mechanic and he also served in the United States Army Reserves. His faithful four legged friend was DeDe.Duck was preceded in death by his parents; aunt Polly; uncle Wayne, Ray, and Bubba.Survivors include his sister, Barbara Thompson and husband, Jimmie; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Nephews and niece; and longtime friend, Dr. Thomas Graves.

