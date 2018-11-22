Joseph DrakeAug. 8, 1958 - Nov. 18, 2018Joseph "Joe" Drake was born in Mineral Wells, TX, to Ronald and Carol Drake of Riesel, TX. He resided in Bossier City, LA. He attended Waco area schools.He was preceded by his mother, Carolyn Drake.He is survived by family members, father, Ronald Drake, Sr., Ronnie Jr. and Jackie Drake, Corey Drake, Ryland and Amanda Kirchoff, Peyton Kirchoff, Terry and Sheila Drake, Edward and Kathy Gorgas, Kyle and Christine Gorgas, and Cody and Rachel Gorgas.In lieu of sending flowers, you can make your donations to your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

