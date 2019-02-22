Joe DrakeDec. 17. 1970 - Feb. 14, 2019Joe Lewis, 48, passed Thursday, February 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 1 pm, Saturday Feb. 23 at Central Baptist Church in Hillsboro TX. Interment to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gholson. TX.Dorsey-Keatts,HillsboroSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.