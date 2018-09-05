Gerald DowellAug. 28, 1965 - Sept. 3, 2018Gerald Dwain Dowell, 53, of China Spring, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 6 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mexia Cemetery.Since 2010, Gerald has been the owner and operator of Rusty Star BBQ on FM 185 in China Spring.He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Dean Dowell; father-in-law, George Herinckx; grandparents, Clovis and Ozella Belvin, Emmitt and Jewel Dowell, and Luther Hendrick.Gerald is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kelly Dowell; daughter, Millie Cline and husband, Chaz; parents, Gene and Kay Dowell; sister, Laurie Yates; mother-in-law, Sandra Herinckx; sister-in-law, Stacey Herinckx; grandmother, Mildred Hendrick; and numerous other relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Top Hand Cowboy Church.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, especially the 2nd Floor ICU nurses, doctors, and staff.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

