Margaret Moody DoverOctober 30, 1933 - November 2, 2019Margaret Moody Dover went to her eternal home, November 2, 2019. She was born in Ararat, Alabama, on October 30, 1933, to Hardy Eugene and Marguerite Meador Moody.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Eugene Moody.Margaret is survived by her husband of 64 years, J.B Dover; three children, Suzanne Dover Pratt and husband, George, Jim Dover and wife, Ellen, and Don Dover and wife, Bethany; and six grandchildren: Miller Pratt, James and Maggie Dover, and Crystan, Davison, and Avery Dover. Margaret is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Davis and husband, Billy; plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Margaret graduated in 1951 from Choctaw County High School and went on to graduate from business school in Mobile, Alabama. Margaret's chosen occupation was homemaker but she loved to read, play bridge, do volunteer work, and watch her children and grandchildren play sports.While living in Waco, Texas, Margaret spent countless hours as a room mother, held various offices at Midway ISD PTA and McCellan County PTA, and was also in charge of Bluebirds, Campfire Girls, as well as Cub and Boy Scouts groups. She and her family were members of Woodway United Methodist Church where Margaret again held various offices on church committees and helped build a new sanctuary.In 1980, the Dover family moved to Birmingham where they became members of Bluff Park United Methodist, and she was again involved with various church committees and building a new sanctuary. Not only was Margaret involved with United Methodist Women and Meals on Wheels, she worked many years with Assistance League of Birmingham and Salvation Army.Margaret traveled the world with her husband and her friends, and tried many different types of cuisine, but her favorite never changed, New Orleans cuisine. Plus, we can't forget her love for Coca Cola.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please honor Margaret's memory with a contribution to Bluff Park United Methodist Church Youth Ministry.A service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, located at 733 Valley Street, Hoover, Alabama 35226. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at noon.Ridout's Valley Chapel1800 Oxmoor RoadHomewood, AL 35209(205) 879-3401
