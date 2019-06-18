William Carroll DouglasFeb 26, 1933 - Jun 15, 2019William Carroll "Bill" Douglas, 86, of Elm Mott, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 15, 2019. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home, Bellmead, Texas, with burial to follow at Riesel Cemetery in Riesel, Texas. The family will be receiving visitors at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 , 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

