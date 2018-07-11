Terry DouglasJan. 5, 1948 - July 8, 2018Terry Douglas, 70, of Marlin, passed away, Sunday July 8, 2018, at a Dallas Hospital, surrounded by his daughter, Vicki and son-in-law, Randy McLaughlin, friends and his Pastor. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 12, at Adams funeral home in Marlin. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 13, at Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin. Following the interment, a meal will be at the Marlin Men's Association Building on Business HWY 6.Terry graduated from Marlin High School in 1966, from there he enrolled at Glenn Junior College before transferring to Sam Houston State University graduating in 1971 with a BBA. He started his working career at LL Sam's in Waco, then back to Marlin, where he worked at Marlin Mills until he changed careers. He started working at Wallace Computer Service where he retired in 2003. Terry enjoyed just talking to people and being in the community helping with bbq's, to coaching little league, playing softball, to seeing him jogging through the streets of Marlin with his dog Mister in his younger years.Terry held several offices that includes: being a member of the MarlinSchool Board, President of the Marlin Men's Association, and other offices on the Go Texan committee. He was an avid contributor and volunteer to the Falls County youth fair. Terry enjoyed just being around people. He enjoyed working on his farm was a big fan of the Baylor Lady Bears basketball program and a lifelong Cowboys fan.Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy, of over 43 years; son, Clint; parents, Herbert and Hazel Douglas; four sisters, Dorothy Harris, Ruby Kilgore, Shirley Lang, and Betty Sue Douglas; two brothers, Ray Douglas and Roy Douglas. Terry Is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Randy McLaughlin; and his beloved Chihuahua, Scooter; along with several nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are Rockney Terry, Roger Drews, Justin Hay, Michael Milnes, Ronnie Sielaff and Ronnie Neumann.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
