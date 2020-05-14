Leah Douglas
Feb. 25, 1934 - May 10, 2020
Leah Douglas, 86, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Private family service and burial will be held.
Mrs. Douglas will be available for viewing from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. (Per current Covid-19 Mandates, only 50 people will be allowed in at a time.)
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
