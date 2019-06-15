Hollis DoughtyJanuary 17, 1950 - June 12, 2019Hollis Doughty went to check cows in heaven Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was 69.Visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, at Littlepage Funeral Home in Mart, Texas, with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Meier Settlement UMC Cemetery. Officiant is Jerry Arthur. Pallbearers are Jared Doughty, Brian Reynolds, Jason Dieterich, Glenn Dieterich, Stuart Wharton, Marc Caddell, and Charley Schultz.Hollis was born in Mart January 17, 1950, to Burl Franklin Doughty and Alice Pearl Zipperlen Doughty. He married Phyllis Ramona Reynolds Doughty July 3, 1971.Survivors include his wife; two children, Holly Schultz and husband, Charley, and children, Poppy, Ivan, and Almarae of Deming, New Mexico, and Jared Doughty and wife, Holly Ann, and daughter, Ainslee of Ben Hur, Texas. His brother, James Doughty and wife, Marilyn; sister, Patsy Glockzin and husband, Steve; as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meier Settlement UMC, PO Box 96, Riesel, TX 76682, and McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712.LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
