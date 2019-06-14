Hollis DoughtyJan. 17, 1950 - June 12, 2019Visitation for Hollis Doughty will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Littlepage Funeral Home, with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Meier Settlement Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Meier Settlement United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Riesel, TX 76682 or to Baylor Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712.LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

