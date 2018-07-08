Charles Doty Jr.Aug. 17, 1955 - July 5, 2018Charles Cullen Doty Jr., 62, formally of Cisco, Texas, passed away peacefully, July 5, 2018 in Waco, Texas.Charles was born in Waco, Texas, August 17, 1955, to Charles Cullen Doty Sr. and Daisy Marie Anderson.He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Hudgens; step-father, Reb Hudgens of Oglesby, Texas; father, Charles Cullen Doty Sr.; step-mother, Jewel Doty of McGregor, Texas; wife, Ninva Doty of Cisco, Texas.He is survived by sister, Pam Taylor and husband, Danny, of Oglesby, Texas; brother, Alan Doty and wife, Cheryl, of Springtown, Texas; daughters, Maggie Tate and husband, William, of Waco, Texas, Marie Doty of Whitney, Texas, Stacy Parker of Waco, Texas, and Heather Laseter and husband, Don, of Mt Calm, Texas; son, Charles Cullen Doty, III and wife, Amanda, of Ranger, Texas. He also has numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Providence Hospice and Providence Hospice Place.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
