Willie DossFeb. 25, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2019Willie (Perry) Doss, 85, of Austin, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2019.Willie was born in Jonesboro, LA, on February 25, 1934, and was graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in merchandising. She was married to the late Travis Earl Doss for 54 years, and was involved in many ventures in retail and the fine jewelry industry. Willie was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Austin.Mrs. Doss is survived by her son, Darryl Winston Doss; daughter, Karen Doss Lee; grandchildren, Travis Clark Lee, Ariel Margeaux Doss, and Ridge Huntington Doss; along with many other loving relatives and friends.Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am, with committal at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery.Honoring Mrs. Doss as pallbearers will be Darryl Doss, Ridge Doss, Travis Lee, Daniel Siedschlag, Paul Siedschlag, and Roger Lee.Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home14501 N. IH-35Pflugerville, Texas 78660512-251-4118

