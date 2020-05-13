Scott Doshier, Jr. Dec. 13, 1930 - May 8, 2020 Scott Doshier, Jr., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor, Texas. The visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doshier Jr. Scott as a living tribute

