Lorraine DosherMay 6, 1941 - Sept. 20, 2018Lorraine Dosher passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018. Services will be Tuesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery followed by lunch at St. Paul. Visitation will be Monday, September 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lorraine was born May 6, 1941, in Riesel, TX, to Albert and Delva Lehrmann. She taught third and fourth grade for 24 years. She loved her students and was dedicated to providing them with a caring and rewarding education. Lorraine exuded sunshine and radiated her love in Christ to all she met. She and John loved spending their lives together, traveling the U.S., visiting their children and spending time with their granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents.Lorraine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dr. John M. Dosher, Jr.; son, John Dosher III; daughters, Melissa Smith (husband Shawn) and Stephanie Dosher; her cherished granddaughters, Erin Weeks, Landry and Whitney Dosher; siblings, Lois Brauer, Corrine Schleider, David Lehrmann and Mildred Lehrmann; and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grand, great-grandkids and beloved friends. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
