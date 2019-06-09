Lester F. Dorton, Jr.Oct. 24, 1942 - May 26, 2019Lester "Les" Dorton, Jr, 76, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by family at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.Les was a banker throughout central and north texas before retiring in 2017 in Mineral Wells, TX. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed most sports. Les was a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials and refereed for 22 years.He was survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, Todd Dorton of Waco, Kevin Dorton (Francene) of Robinson, and Kerry Dorton (Carla) of Fort Worth; brother, Alan Mack Dorton (Donna) of Lindel; sister, Pam Stewart (Wayne) of Cape Carancahua; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Lester Dorton, Sr.; and daughter, Kelli Shea Dorton. Memorial service pending at Memory Garden Cemetery in Victoria, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

