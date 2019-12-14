Dovalee DorsettAug. 7, 1933 - Dec. 12, 2019Dr. Dovalee Dorsett of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 12, 2019. Dovalee "Dovie" was born on August 7, 1933 in Bossier City, Louisiana and grew up on various air force bases in the U.S. and Japan. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1950. After marriage and kids, she returned to school and obtained a PhD in statistics. After being a lecturer at SMU and UT Dallas, she and her loving spouse of 34 years, Dr. Patrick Odell, moved to Waco and were professors at Baylor from 1987 to 2005. At retirement, they moved to their country home in Valley Mills in 2006, where they lived until 2019.Dovie was known for her determination, independence, and especially her loving heart. She was most happy when visiting or helping her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook and loved family gatherings. She was loved by all and was a favorite at the Sunset Home in Clifton.She is survived by her spouse, Patrick Odell; brother, Tracy Dorsett; children, Kathy Mier and Tracy McElroy; stepchildren, Mike Odell, James Odell, Patricia Kimray, Deborah Johnson, and Julie Odell; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Taylor, Annie, Jeremy, Patrick, Lynne, Ashley, Blake and Bryce; great-grandchild, Erin; niece, Lee Dorsett; and nephew, Tracy Dorsett.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, with Pastor Ken James officiating. Interment will follow in the Coolidge Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia is in charge of arrangements.
