Elsie L. DormanNov. 9, 1922 - Feb. 13, 2019Elsie L. (McKenzie) Dorman, 96, a native of Homer, Louisiana, passed away on February 13, 2019, in Bryan, Texas.She is survived by her son, Dr. Andrew Griffin, and wife, Dr. Charlotte Kimmel.Memorial services are planned for 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, at the Carriage Inn in Bryan, and for 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, at the Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia, Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your preference or the Mexia Rotary Club, P.O. Box 225, Mexia, Texas 76667.Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to leave a message of condolence or sign the guest book.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

