John Leslie DooleyMay 6, 1955 - Sept. 12, 2018John Leslie Dooley passed away, Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen, Texas. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.John was born, May 6, 1955, in San Bernardino, California, to John and Virginia Dooley. He graduated from Reicher High School, attended MCC for law enforcement and was in the U.S. Army. He was also a paint contractor for over 30 years in Waco and surrounding areas.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by one brother, Kenneth P Dooley and wife, Karen; two sons, Jonathan and Adam Dooley; two nephews, Nick Cleveland and Christopher Dooley; one niece, Summer McClellan; and three grandchildren, Peyton, Parker, and Nash Dooley.Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

