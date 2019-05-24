Fredrick DooleySept. 27, 1946 - May 21, 2019Fredrick Dooley, passed Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 25, in the chapel of Dorsey-Keatts. Interment will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, in Killeen.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

