William Hewitt Donaldson, Sr.Feb. 2, 1927 - July 18, 2018William (Bill) Hewitt Donaldson, Sr., age 91, of Gatesville, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held at Restland Cemetery.Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the funeral home.He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jo Ann Donaldson.He is survived by his children, Carla Donaldson of Waco, Kari Donaldson Dingler and husband, Marc of Midland, William H. "Billy" Donaldson, Jr. and wife, Rosalind of Pflugerville, and Candi Donaldson Stryker and husband, Andrew of Waco; six grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
