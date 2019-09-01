Randy L. DonaldsonJan. 16, 1962 - Aug. 28, 2019Randy Lynn Donaldson, 57, passed away August 28, 2019. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., with service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, with Pastor Bob Rainey officiating, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas.Randy was born January 16, 1962 to Elmer and Mary Donaldson. Randy married Holly Michelle Bullard on March 8, 1998. Randy worked for Dr. Pepper for several years, followed by several years at McLennan County Sherriff's Office. In 1998, Randy and his dad started Pro Line Auto and Marine Sales in Robinson, Texas. Randy was a well-respected marine mechanic, restoring and repairing boats and RVs.Randy loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. He was a devoted husband and father always putting his family's needs first. He was an exceptional craftsman and a skilled mechanic who could build or repair just about anything.He loved hunting, camping, fishing, boating and the camaraderie that came with these activities. He loved hosting pool parties for family and friends and never needed a reason to celebrate. He was loved and admired by all in his large family who knew they could always depend on him.Randy was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Donaldson; brother, Michael Donaldson; grandparents, Doc and Lucy Donaldson, and John and Josephine Williams.Randy is survived by his wife of 21 years, Holly; two sons, Eric Bahnsen and wife, Candice, and Kwen Donaldson; daughter, Aubri Donaldson; grandchildren, Taylor and Naomi Bahnsen; mother, Mary Donaldson; sisters, Brenda Atteberry and husband, Roger, Kathy Burrow and husband, Mark; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Suzanne Bullard; sister-in-law, Rebecca Beaty and husband, Zack; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Kingrey and husband, PJ, Brad Richardson and wife, Lauren, Stephen McCollum, Alyssa and Brett Berryhill, Shawn Atteberry, Xander, Anna Leigh, and Camden Beaty; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Shelbie and Lexi Kingrey, Hailey McCollum, Landon, Addyson and Camden Richardson, Aaron and Luke Berryhill; and many, many friends and relatives.Randy, go rest high on that mountain, your work on Earth is done. Rest in Peace.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
