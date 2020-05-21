Norma Joan Donaldson
June 30, 1942 - May 19, 2020
Norma Joan Donaldson, 77, of Waco, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with her family at her side.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, May 22, at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring with Pastor Amos Humphries officiating.
Joan was born June 30, 1942, at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco to Clem T. Bryant and Mary Elizabeth Hanna Bryant.
She married Bill G. Donaldson on October 19, 1962. Joan was a member of Park Lake Drive Baptist Church and served as the Sexton of Wortham Bend Cemetery since 1988. During her working career, Joan was employed as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, a US Mail Carrier and also was a licensed real estate agent. She also worked for the McLennan County Judge and County Commissioners.
Joan was credited with starting the Neighborhood Watch Program in her neighborhood. Later in life, she loved playing Bingo in general and most recently with all of her friends at Lakeshore Estates.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Kelly Bryant Donaldson; her parents, Clem and Mary Bryant; in-laws, Curtis and Ruby Donaldson; brother-in-law Danny Havis; and daughter-in-law, Robin Donaldson.
Joan is survived by her husband, Bill G. Donaldson; daughters, Kim Jernigan and husband, Richard, Micah Kroll and husband, Steve; sons, Kyle Donaldson and wife, Chrissy, Curt Donaldson, and Mark Donaldson and wife, Debbie; sisters, Joyce Yates and husband, Sam, and Lucy Havis; grandchildren, Chris, Caleb, Lindsay, Destiny, Ben, Zach, Bill Cody, Kelly and Tyler; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Patricia, Denise, and Leticia with Love And Care Home Health, Baylor Scott & White Hospice and Dr. Michael Loden.
Pallbearer will be grandsons, Caleb, Ben and Tyler Donaldson, Zach Reinke, Bill Cody and Kelly Kroll.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Neal, Allen and Robert Shows and Norman Frey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wortham Bend Cemetery Association in Joan's memory, P.O. Box 27, China Spring, TX 76633, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
