Carol DonaldsonSept. 9, 1959 - Nov. 7, 2019Carol Donaldson of Robinson, TX, entered into the arms of Jesus on November 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Tom Warnock officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 11, at the funeral home.Carol was born September 9, 1959 in Waco, TX, to James F. and Conjetta M. (Russo) Thomas. Carol was married to Donnell Donaldson on April 16, 1983; to this marriage two children were born. Carol loved to fish; she could sit on the river bank all day and never get a bite. She loved to praise Jesus.Carol is survived by her husband, Donnell Donaldson; daughter, Amber Lopez and husband, Bobby; son, Chad Donaldson and fiancé, Lauren Smith; sister, Geneva Thompson and husband, Ray; her grandchildren, Lauryn Lopez, Mario Sedillo, Jr., Cristian Lopez, Marissa Lopez, Josiah Smith, Josie Donaldson and Jeremiah Donaldson; along with her best friend of 45 years Jerri Woolbright.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

