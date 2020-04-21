Gentry Layne Dokter
August 7, 2012 - April 18, 2020
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Gentry wasn't feeling well. A low-grade fever started with random aches and pains. His mother took him to the doctor, and it was discovered that Gentry has Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a very rare potential by-product of his previous chemotherapy treatments. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he left us to be with his Creator on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Gentry will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, in the funeral home chapel. The family will then receive friends from one's vehicle from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Kerens City Cemetery in Kerens, Texas. Under Texas mandate, up to ten persons are allowed under the tent with others respecting social distancing from afar.
Gentry was born August 7, 2012, to Hannah and Garrett Dokter. We knew at an early age that Gentry was special and would touch many lives. He was full of personality, had a contagious smile, and was gifted with a sparkle in his eyes that brightened the world that we live in.
Who was Gentry Dokter?
Gentry was a little boy who loved his mom and dad, his little sister, Emory Jo, his family, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeos, and baseball. He loved his dogs, "Rita, Haley, and Charlie", his chickens, and his extended fishing family and friends. His love for water and the outdoors was evident at an early age. He loved the beach and all outdoor activities. Gentry's second love was rodeos, especially watching and even attending bull riding events.
In December of 2018, Gentry was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma (Stage 4 Cancer). This was not the plan we had for his life but was rather God's plan. Remember we knew he was special at an early age? During the 11 months of chemotherapy and two major surgeries, Gentry continued to smile, touch lives, and bring people together. In October of 2019, Gentry's cancer went into remission and we all celebrated as he rang the bell in front of friends, family, and his medical friends.
Gentry was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Cynthia Ann Roller; and his maternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Trent Baxter.
Gentry will be loved and missed by his parents, Garret and Hannah Dokter; sister, Emory Dokter; maternal grandmother, Christine Howell and Roger Tidwell; maternal grandfather, Ben Howell and Susan Rawls; paternal grandfather, Jeff Roller; paternal great-grandmother, Jayne Vogt; maternal great-grandfather, Joe Baxter; maternal uncle and aunt, David and Susan Foreman; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Joe and Pam Stone, JMB Fishing Foundation, special friend Dawn Gauer, the Donnell Family, Hope Outdoors, our China Spring and Kerens' friends and family, CSYA Baseball family, China Spring ISD Family, and Little Cougar school for your love and support.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Phipps, Joe Stone, Nathan Donnell, and Steve Baxter.
A quote from a friend~
"Gentry was a lesson in strength and living life to the fullest."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gentry's memory to JMB Fishing Foundation.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
