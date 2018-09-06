Harvey James DockalFeb. 19, 1936 - Sept. 1, 2018Col. Harvey James Dockal, USA, Ret., age 82, entered into rest on Saturday, September 1, 2018 under the care of the ICU at Doctor's Hospital.Harvey was born near Thrall, Texas to the late James Dockal and Katie Hall Dockal. When Harvey was 18 months old his father died, so he went to live with his grandparents, Harvey and Grace Hall. At the age of 13, he went to live with his mother and stepfather in Austin, Texas. After graduating from McCollum High School in Austin, he attended Providence School of Nursing and Baylor University in Waco, Texas where he met Ann Sperry, the absolute love of his life. After graduating four years later, they married. Harvey entered the Army Nurse Corps where his active duty career spanned 27 years. He received numerous commendations, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two additional Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal.Upon retirement from the Army in 1988, he was the Chief Nurse at Georgia Regional Hospital and retired from there in 2000.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Ann Dockal; children, Steven James Dockal, Paula Salyer (Rick), and Rebecca Fagan (Todd); grandchildren, Jessica Dockal, Jonathan Dockal, Seth Fagan, and Zachary Fagan; and step grandchildren, Nathan Salyer and Katie Salyer.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westover Memorial Park. Full Military Honors will be rendered.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church Building Fund, 825 North Belair Road, Evans, Georgia 30809. Please sign the online registry at, www.PlattsFuneralHome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

