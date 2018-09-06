Harvey James DockalFeb. 19, 1936 - Sept. 1, 2018Col. Harvey James Dockal, USA, Ret., age 82, entered into rest on Saturday, September 1, 2018 under the care of the ICU at Doctor's Hospital.Harvey was born near Thrall, Texas to the late James Dockal and Katie Hall Dockal. When Harvey was 18 months old his father died, so he went to live with his grandparents, Harvey and Grace Hall. At the age of 13, he went to live with his mother and stepfather in Austin, Texas. After graduating from McCollum High School in Austin, he attended Providence School of Nursing and Baylor University in Waco, Texas where he met Ann Sperry, the absolute love of his life. After graduating four years later, they married. Harvey entered the Army Nurse Corps where his active duty career spanned 27 years. He received numerous commendations, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two additional Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Commendation Medal.Upon retirement from the Army in 1988, he was the Chief Nurse at Georgia Regional Hospital and retired from there in 2000.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Ann Dockal; children, Steven James Dockal, Paula Salyer (Rick), and Rebecca Fagan (Todd); grandchildren, Jessica Dockal, Jonathan Dockal, Seth Fagan, and Zachary Fagan; and step grandchildren, Nathan Salyer and Katie Salyer.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Reverend Greg Porterfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westover Memorial Park. Full Military Honors will be rendered.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wesley United Methodist Church Building Fund, 825 North Belair Road, Evans, Georgia 30809. Please sign the online registry at, www.PlattsFuneralHome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.