Virginia DobbsOct. 30, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2018The family of Virginia "Ginny" Dobbs, beloved wife of Leon Dobbs, is celebrating her life after she left to join Jesus in Heaven on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. Visitation with the family will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 30. A private interment will follow.Ginny and Leon have resided in Waco since 1996. They are members of First Baptist Church Hewitt. Ginny was born, raised and married in Oklahoma. Her 69 year marriage to Leon included living in Virginia, Michigan, Missouri, and Texas and traveling to every state during their retirement.Ginny is survived by four children, Janet, Michael, Rick and Stephen; their 12 grand-children and nine great-grandchildren.The Guestbook is available at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
