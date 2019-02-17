Monica Rene DillinghamJan. 12, 1976 - Feb. 10, 2019Monica Rene Perkins Dillingham, 43, of Waco, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence.A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Rd, in Waco.The Queen of loving those that she came in contact with passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Monica was born January 12, 1976 in Athens. She was a graduate of Athens High School and then earned a degree from Trinity Valley. Monica then went to work for Outback Steakhouse in Tyler. With her get it done attitude and work ethic, she earned her own proprietorship of the Outback Steakhouse in Waco.Monica is the loving wife of Randy Dillingham and the all boy Mom of Randon and Jackson Dillingham. Additional survivors include her mother, Sonita Perkins of Waco; her father, Bob Perkins of Dolores, Colorado; sister, Jerrica Nunnelee of Waco; brother, Bobby Perkins of Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Monica's memory to the Waco Goodfellas in care of Kyle Wollard, Treasurer, 505 Keys Creek Dr. Waco, TX 76708Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
