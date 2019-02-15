Monica Rene DillinghamJan. 12, 1976 - Feb. 10, 2019Monica Rene Perkins Dillingham, 43, of Waco, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

