Henry DietzOct. 23, 1917 - Aug. 27, 2019Henry Dietz told his two sons, John and Bill, and his grandson, Kyle, that he was happy, and that he would soon be going, as they sat talking with him on the afternoon of August 26th. He departed this evanescent world early the following morning, August 27, 2019, at the age of 101. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Rt. Rev. Rayford B. High, Jr., and the Rev. James Pevehouse officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Born on October 23, 1917, in San Antonio to parents, Walter Dietz and Helen Maaz Dietz, he moved to his beloved Waco at the age of 3 and enjoyed the rest of his life as a Wacoan. He graduated from Waco High School and attended the University of Texas, where he studied architectural engineering. After serving in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, Henry joined his father at the business he had started in 1903, Dietz Memorial Company. Under Henry's leadership, Dietz Memorial became one of the largest monument dealerships in Texas.Although not much of a dancer himself, Henry fell in love with a charming girl that danced her way into his heart, Mary Kathryn Bledsoe. They were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on October 22, 1940, the day before his 23rd birthday, and shared more than 72 years together, before her passing in November of 2012. Henry and Mary Kathryn relished their time traveling the world together, and long weekends spent together and with family at the Dietz Ranch were a source of pure delight. Their greatest joy was raising their two sons, John and Bill.Henry gave generously of his time to his community. He served as a Director of Texas National Bank of Waco, and was a member and Director of Ridgewood Country Club, enjoying the cabin cruiser he kept in the marina there for many years. He served a number of terms on the Vestry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, including one term as its senior warden, eventually earning the title of oldest living Parishioner. He was a proud member of Waco Masonic Lodge No. 92, Scottish Rite and Karem Temple. Being named King of Waco Cotton Palace in 1984 was one of his most cherished honors.Henry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Virginia "Bobbie" Phipps in 2004, and Dorothy Orr Alexander in May of this year.His memory will live strongly with his surviving family, sons, John and wife, Mary, and Bill and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Stephen and Christy Dietz Holze, Bill and Elizabeth Dietz, Walter and Robin Dietz, USAF Technical Sergeant Steven Dietz, Kyle and Charis Dietz; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Holze, Liam Dietz, Alex Dietz, Andrew Holze, and Kathryn Hope Dietz.Pallbearers are Tom Bond, Mercer Buchanan, Dr. Jim Copeland, Bill Dietz, Jr., Kyle Dietz, Steven Dietz, Walter Dietz, David George, Johnny Griffis, Stephen Holze, Edis Oliver, and Lyndon Olson.The family would like to express their deep and sincere thanks to Providence Village, Right at Home, and Providence Hospice.Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
-
Mart man arrested, accused of hitting, threatening to shoot wife, daughter
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.