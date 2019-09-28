Diane Gilley DietikerJan 11, 1942 - Sep 26, 2019Diane Dietiker died on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Providence Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. A private burial ceremony will be at Axtell Cemetery.Mrs. Dietiker was born January 11, 1942 at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas, the daughter of Elner (Lyon) and Woodrow Gilley. With her father, she enjoyed as a young girl the love of horses by riding in horse shows and barrel racing.On January 26, 1963, she was united in marriage for 54 years to Darwin Wayne Dietiker. They were blessed with two children: Darin Dwayne Dietiker and Danae Dietiker Pieri. Diane enjoyed her two precious granddaughters, Emelia and Ellison Pieri who loved baking cakes with their Grandmommy. Her family brought her much joy and happiness.Diane was baptized in the Axtell Baptist Church and was a member until 1964 when she joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead, Texas where her husband was a member. She taught Sunday School for several years and attended worship until her death. She loved her Lord and thanked him daily for the many blessings he had given her.She attended Axtell Elementary and North Waco Elementary schools, North Waco Junior High School and graduated from Axtell High School in 1960. She was a graduate of Baylor University with a degree in Education and English. She completed post graduate at Baylor University and Sam Houston State University where she received her Librarian certification at Baylor.Mrs. Dietiker began her teaching career at Robinson High School in January 1965. The following year she began teaching English at La Vega High School where she enjoyed a 54 year career in education. She taught English for ten years at La Vega and has been the High School Librarian since 1976. She believed that students could excel and enjoyed working with them so that they could achieve their best.She was a member of American Association of University Women and Alpha Delta Kappa in the 1970's. She served on the Axtell School Board for 22 years, was a member of Texas Association of School Boards, Texas State Teachers Association, Texas Library Association, and Texas Association of Retired Teachers.Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; parents, Elner and Woodrow Gilley; her in-laws, Thelma and Walter Dietiker; and numerous aunts and uncles whom she dearly loved.She is survived by her son and husband, Darin Dietiker and Brett Auttonberry; daughter and husband, Danae and Jim Pieri; granddaughters, Emelia and Ellison Pieri; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma and Weldon Hand; nephew, Brian Hand; nieces, Terri Lindsay, Julie Hahn, Tammie Albers, Heather Tindle and their spouses; great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.Pallbearers are Ricky Lindsay Sr., Ricky Lindsay Jr., Jay Helleck, Keith Lindsay, Lucas Helleck and Freddy Losak.Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Waco, Texas 76705.Please sign the registry online at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
