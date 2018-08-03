LaChrisa LaShawn DieterichMarch 14, 1957 - July 23, 2018It is with great sadness that the family of LaShawn Dieterich announces her passing after a lengthy illness, July 23, 2018, at the age of 61 years. A memorial service in the memory of LaShawn will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Perry Methodist Church at 193 Country Road 127, Riesel, TX. Pastor Ron Oden will be officiating.LaShawn was born, March 14, 1957, and raised in Marlin, TX. She graduated Marlin High School and then Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX, before receiving a master's degree from Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, TX. LaShawn was a teacher at Marlin and other districts throughout Texas for over 35 years. She was a faithful member of Perry Methodist Church in Perry, TX.LaShawn was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Maxine Dieterich.LaShawn will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Christy Dieterich Culpepper and husband, John Culpepper; nephew, Raymond "Stetson" Ehlers; aunts, Francis Manes and Joann and Wilbur Dieterich; and many others to include cousins and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
