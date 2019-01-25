Erwin Henry DieterichSept. 16, 1936 - Jan. 23, 2019Erwin Henry Dieterich, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019.Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating.Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Ln., Waco, TX 76705.Please see full obituary and sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

