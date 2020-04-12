Delores Dieterich March 25, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Delores "Betty" Dieterich, 84, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will take place at a later date. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

