Delores Dieterich March 25, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Delores Elizabeth (Betty) Dieterich, born March 25, 1936, in Portsmouth, Virginia, daughter to Edward and Marion Hynes, died peacefully at her home in Hewitt, TX, on April 5, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Dieterich; and sister-in-law, Noreen Hynes of Fredericksburg, TX. In addition to her daughter, Pamela Totty, also of Hewitt, she is survived by a brother, Thomas Hynes of Fredericksburg, TX; her granddaughter, Amanda Berger and husband, Camron; along with her great-grandson Charlie, all of Aurora, IL; grandson, Joshua Totty and girlfriend, Allysa; along with great-grandchildren Devin, Jordyn and Mila Totty, all of Austin, TX; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Texas Children's Hospital, The Good Samaritan Center, in Fredericksburg, TX, or the charity of your choice. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

