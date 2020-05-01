Carol Dieterich
August 6, 1948 - April 27, 2020
Carol Ann Dieterich passed away on Tuesday afternoon April 27, 2020, at the age of 71. She was a cancer survivor, who had battled Crohn's disease for many years.
Carol, daughter of Henry and Mamie Wegwerth, was raised in Riesel, TX. She married and raised her two children in Riesel, but she never met a stranger anywhere she went. Through her lifetime, she worked for the VA in Waco, for the US Postal Service, for the Hobby Unit of the TDJC, and lastly as a PEIMS clerk for TYC in Marlin and Mart. Carol played the organ for Frieden's UCC Church for over 40 years and blessed many couples by playing at their wedding ceremonies. She was an active leader in Riesel HS Band Boosters and the McLennan County Aggie Moms Club in support of her two children. She was a lover of music, her large family and many dear friends, and a good time.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her brother, Roy Wegwerth and wife, Darla; her son, Brett Dieterich and wife, Pam; her daughter, Cassie Franklin and husband, Randy; her foster son, Chris Lowry and wife, Kristin; her grandchildren, Rachel Dieterich, Abby Dieterich, Macie Dieterich, Oliver Franklin, and Henry Franklin; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for her immediate family at St. Paul UCC Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice Austin for their kind care and support. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul UCC Church, PO Box 534, Marlin, TX 76661.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
