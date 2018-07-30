Betty DierkingDecember 1, 1933 - July 27, 2018Betty Dierking, 84, passed away at home in Crawford, TX surrounded by her family. Services will be on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, 6101 Bosque Blvd. Waco, TX 76710, with Father Tom Rardin officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at New Wehdem Cemetery, Brenham, TX and reception to follow at Saint James Lutheran Church, 10362 New Wehdem Road, Brenham, TX 77833.Betty was born in Fort Worth, TX on December 1, 1933. Betty spent many years in Tucson, AZ and moved back to Texas in 1998 when she married the love of her life, Clarence Dierking. She became active in the local community of Crawford serving as President of the Waco flower club and volunteered for the HOA of the 317 River Oaks Addition. She was a Real Estate Broker for the majority of her life. Her life revolved around her family and Baylor Athletics. Along with football, she was a fervent supporter of Baylor's Women's Basketball Program and Coach Mulkey.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Goodwin and Gladys Lyles; her sister, Joann Elkins; brother, Bill Goodwin; and her grandson, Alejandro Rivero.Betty is survived by her loving husband of nine years Clarence "Dirk" Dierking; children, Bill Crowley and wife Diane, Pamela Reneau and husband Kevin, and Leasa Klastow; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Bill Crowley Jr., Aaron Crowley, Jackson Reneau, Kevin Reneau and Jeff Still.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, the Baylor Women's basketball program, 1500 South University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76706 or Blue Bonnet Health Services-Hospice, 2020 N. Valley Mills, Waco, TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
