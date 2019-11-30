Larry M. DickensonOct. 31, 1961 - Nov. 26, 2019Larry Marshall Dickenson, 58, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, at River City, 3015 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Larry was born October 31, 1961 to L.M. and Mary Rose (Nunes) Dickenson in Waco, Texas. He married Brenda Bramble on August 24, 1990 in Waco. He worked at Olan Mills for 20+ years and then went to work at Huck/Alcoa. Larry is known by many as an amazing man who was hard working and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman, loving anything to do with outdoors. Larry loved his family and most of all he enjoyed making them laugh and enjoy life.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, MaryAnn Dickenson; brother, Michael Ray Copeland; and son-in-law, Andy Pfohler.Larry is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Tammy Webb and significant other, Danny Casiano, Shelly Barry and husband, Dr. Floyd Barry; grandchildren, Reagan Copeland and fiancé, Heston Skaggs, Trey Copeland, Brittany Owens, Brena Owens; great-granddaughter, Landri Skaggs; brother-in-law, Wayne Bramble and wife, Debbie; nephews, Billy Copeland and wife, Stephanie, Dana Harris and wife, Shannon, Denver Bramble, Jordan Chadwick and wife, Gabrielle; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
