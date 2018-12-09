Homer G. DickensonAug. 17, 1921 - Dec. 4, 2018Homer Glen Dickenson, 97, passed from this life into the glorious presence of his LORD and Savior on December 4, 2018. He was born in Melissa, Texas, on August 17, 1921. He lived in Waco from a young child until his death. Homer graduated from Waco High School in 1939. He worked for Central Texas Iron Works and then spent over 50 years as a hardware salesman for Waco Hardware. He also worked over 50 years at the press gate for Baylor football games at both Municipal Stadium and then Floyd Casey Stadium. He was a charter member of Central United Methodist Church. He served his church in many capacities over the years.Homer served his country as a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp (Air Force) from August, 1942 to October, 1945. He was a flight engineer on a B-29 Bomber. He was awarded numerous medals, most notable being the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with 7 Oakleaf Clusters.When he returned from the war, he married the love of his life, Margaret Leonard. They were married for 73 years and lived in the home they built together for 68 years. His greatest legacy and the thing that made him most proud were his sons, Glen Dickenson and Dale Dickenson, and his grandsons, Drew Dickenson and Jarrod Dickenson. Family was so important to Homer and he was never happier than when his entire family was gathered around him. This included not only Margaret, but also his sons and grandsons, Dale's wife, Teresa, Drew's wife, Jodi and Jarrod's wife, Claire. This past Thanksgiving was that perfect gathering for him.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Charlie Dickenson and Leo Rae Dickenson.Survivors include his wife, Margaret; sons, Glen and Dale and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Drew and wife, Jodi, and Jarrod and wife, Claire.Homer requested that there be no funeral service. Instead, he would like for his family and friends to remember the good times they had on their own time. Memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church or Caritas.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.