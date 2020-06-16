Domingo D. Diaz September 16, 1956 - June 12, 2020 Domingo DeLeon Diaz, 63, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, with Pastors, Jaime Zuniga and Moses Resendes officiating, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., with Prayer Service at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed, masks are encouraged. Please sign guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

