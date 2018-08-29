Alejandra Hernandez DiazAug. 10, 1931 - Aug. 27, 2018Alejandra Hernandez Diaz, 87, of Waco, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, August 27, 2018. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home Chapel, 3124 Robinson Dr. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Bellmead, 1011 Boston St, Waco, TX 76705, the Rev. Albert Ruiz officiating. Burial will follow at Mart Cemetery.Mrs. Diaz was born, August 10, 1931, in Seguin, TX. She married Cirilo Ortiz Diaz in 1945. She was a homemaker whose greatest love was her children. She loved to sew and make curtains, aprons, pillowcases, etc which she would give to her loved ones. She also loved to bake her "pan del rancho" which also was given to anyone who asked for it. "Grandma loved to tend to her chickens, plants, and flower garden.She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Cirilo; son, Cirilo Jr.; sister, Antonia and husband, Fortunato Diaz; brother-in-law, Rumaldo Diaz; two nephews, John and German Diaz; and granddaughter, Christina Diaz.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Lupe Diaz and wife, Virginia, Carmen Ruby and husband, Scott, Robert Diaz and wife, Mary, Domingo Diaz and wife, Ruth, Jesse Diaz and wife, Debbie, Candido Diaz and wife, Pam, Elonore Bishop and husband, Mike, Tina Chavez and husband, Martin, Felix Diaz, Teresa Morales and husband, Arturo, Alexandra Jones and husband, Rob; nephew, Candelario Diaz and wife, Debbie; niece, Ann Maldonado and husband, Domingo; niece, Stacy Diaz; as well as 26 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren plus many great nieces and great nephews.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
