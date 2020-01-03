James DeZellMay 28, 1948 - Dec. 31, 2019James DeZell slipped from his earthly bonds, to don his heavenly robes and continue to serve his God and Savior as he was called Home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, January 5, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, January 6, at Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 Loop 340, in Bellmead. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco.James was born May 28, 1948, in Mexia, Texas, to Athalee Hood and Glendon Oscar DeZell. He was a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, served for 28 years, beginning January 21 1967, specializing as an aviation structural mechanic (H) as his official title. He retired with Honors September 30, 1995 in Washington D.C.He was married to the first love of his life, Cathleen Kay DeZell, June 4, 1970 in Charleston, South Carolina. Together they were blessed with two wonderful children, James Matthew DeZell and Victoria Ann DeZell Robins. They celebrated 38 years together before her death to ALS in 2008.While not necessarily looking for love, James met and married the second love of his life, Sheri Irene DeZell, on September 22, 2012, and inherited (as he use to say) two more children, Sayde Leanne Carlsen and Cortney Sue Carlsen, that he loved dearly like his own.Just to list some of his many titles, James was a faithful Southern Baptist, former Gideon, Husband, Father, extraordinary Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, who was best known as "Pop". He was also a proud Navy Veteran after 28 years of service, but rarely spoke of his time in the military. He always said "If a veteran sits around and brags about what they did in the military they are the ones who did a little. Watch for the veteran who sits quietly in the corner alone and says nothing. For they are the ones who live with the nightmares and memories, and were the ones on the front line who actually fought off the evils of the world for America's sake."James had the biggest heart and kindest soul and also was a true Cowboy at heart. He wasn't scared of nothing and always knew when to act tough, hold the reigns tight, give a little slack, or let loose, trust in his faith, and just see what happens. He was the type of man who would give you the boots off his feet and the shirt off his back if you needed them more than him. He was a die hard Texas Republican, and in previous years was an active member of the Republican Party. He loved and enjoyed being a member of his church, attending performances at Bass Symphony Hall, tending to his livestock and farm, spending time with family and friends, his dog Maggie, and giving back to the community whenever he could. He will be tenderly missed by so many, in so many ways.James is survived by his wife, Sheri Irene DeZell; children, Victoria Ann Robins, James Matthew DeZell, Sayde Leanne Carlsen, and Cortney Sue Carlsen; grandchildren, Roy Marchant Robins, Taylor May Spaulding, Joshua Daniel Robins, Quentin Riley Spaulding, Kristian Nathaniel Robins, Victoria (Tori) Elisabeth Robins, Christine Samantha Robins, Krystian Wayne Dezell, Aiden Kane Guerrero, and Lexi Kaye Alsobrook; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother and sister .Donations may be made to the Gideons, PO Box 721, Waco, TX 76703Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
DeZell, James
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
1:00PM
Greater Waco Baptist Church
912 E. Loop 340
Waco , TX 76705
