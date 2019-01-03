Nannie DeversMay 14, 1924 - Dec. 31, 2018Nannie Fay Devers, 94, of Waco, passed away December 31, 2018. A graveside service will be 10AM on January 5, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor David Arnett officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019 from 6 to 8PM at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Devers; eight brothers; and one sister.She is survived by sons, Stanley Devers and wife Betty, Larry Devers and wife Cynthia, Ricky Devers and wife Leigh Ann, and David Devers; daughter, Sandra Williams and husband Raleigh; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

