Eric Dever Aug. 18, 1965 - June 9, 2020 Eric Dever passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Union Baptist District Association. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To send flowers to the family of Eric Dever, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Tranquility Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 20
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 20, 2020
11:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries