Ellouise DertingApril 20, 1927 - March 28, 2019Ellouise Derting passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 2, at Waco Memorial Park, with The Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Ellouise was born April 20, 1927, in Roganville, Texas, to Henry and Allie Inman. She had a love for children and was a teacher's aide for many years at St. Alban's Memorial School and a substitute teacher for the Midway ISD. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Brenda. She was also an active member of her church, First Woodway Baptist Church.Ellouise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Derting; and daughter, Brenda Smith. She is survived by one son, Joey W. Derting and wife, Gayle of Newark, California.Joey and Gayle wish to thank Lynda for the love and care she gave to their mom through these many years."We love you, Mom, but we know you are in a happy place with your Father in heaven. You will be sorely missed."The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
