Ruby DeRossettAug. 12, 1917 - July 25, 2019Ruby Oleta DeRossett, 101, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Ruby was born August 12, 1917, in Geary, Oklahoma, to George and Frances (Misner) Blue. She married Merle DeRossett December 1, 1940 in Kansas. She was a member of Lackview Church of Christ and Northside Church of Christ for many years. She was a crafty person all her life and started selling hand made beaded moccasin pins in the 5th grade. She lived during the dust bowl in Kansas, always looked forward to entering in the arts and crafts show at the Heart of Texas fair and was manager of the Connally Trailer Park for ten years. She was a member of the Gallon Blood Donor Club and was a charter member of the Brazos Valley Wood Carvers Club. Ruby also was a member of the Tejas Chinchilla Club of Texas and loved making Christmas presents.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on October 23, 2009; three sisters; and one brother.Survivors include her daughters, Marlene Warren of Waco, Candice Lewis and husband, James, of Fort Worth, and Elaine Crary and husband, Tom, of Indiana; sister, Delores Fulton of Clay Center, Kansas; six grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
