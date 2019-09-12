Welton Earl DentonDec. 29, 1926 - Sept. 10, 2019Welton Earl "Chili" Denton, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 92. His graveside service will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 13, at Waco Memorial Park, with the Rev. Bruce Mercer officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., September 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey in Waco. Chili was born December 29, 1926, in Winona, Texas, to Henry Richard Denton and Helen Inez Denton. On December 3, 1948, Chili married Ganna Erena Northern, the love of his life, at First Baptist Winona. Chili worked for the Wm. Cameron & Company for over 30 years and completed his career as the Waco branch manager. Known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, he loved his family deeply and treated all people with respect, demonstrating a steady faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Chili enjoyed finding a good crappie hole and fishing it with Ganna close by. Hunting, fishing and camping delivered lifetime enjoyment and he delighted in sharing these experiences with family and friends. Chili and Ganna had a talent for making holidays and special occasions magical and memorable. A man of few words, yet spoke volumes about living life. A respected husband, father and grandfather, a mentor and good friend; your life blessed ours and we will miss you immensely.Chili was a long time member of Lakewood Christian Church in Waco.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ganna; brother, Billy Harold Denton; granddaughter, Kate Seely; and son-in-law, Virgil M. Hussey.He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Pruitt and husband, Larry, Susie Denton and husband, Terry Kullander, and Dee Seely and husband, Andy; grandchildren, Jason Hussey and wife, Kelly, John Hussey and wife, Barbara, Jeremy Pruitt and wife, Haley, Haden Seely, Reagan Seely, Mason Kullander and Mabry Kullander; and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Mercy House Memory Care, 2728 Cottonwood Lane, Temple TX 76502.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
