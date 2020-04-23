Doris A. Denson
July 28, 1939 - April 20, 2020
Doris Ann Denson Smith, of Lorena, Texas passed away at her residence on April 20, 2020. She was born July 28, 1939 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Laurence and Odille (Caillier) Hebort.
Some may say she lived a long life, others would have to disagree. She was 80 years old and still just as beautiful as when she was 18 years old. She was not only beautiful physically, she was beautiful inside as well. Doris was always willing to help, and honestly had one of the biggest hearts. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and granny. Doris loved to talk and laugh, she could be funny and yet had a very classy style about her. She was a tower of strength and never gave up.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bruce Denson, Sr.; and later on by second husband, Dan Smith; and son, Bruce Denson, Jr.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Linda Cardy; six grandchildren, Jake Cotler, Layla Cotler and Annie Cotler, Heather Tapia, D. J. Cardy and Dylan Cardy; special friends, Dorothy Wilcox, Teddy Ramos, and Rosemarie Essig.
Her spirit will live on, like the wind, we may not see her, however her spirit will be felt looking out for all of us.
Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at her residence, 702 Old Rosenthal Road, Lorena, Texas.
