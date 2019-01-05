Leo P. Dennis, Sr.Sept. 22, 1929 - Jan. 2, 2019Leo Preston Dennis, Sr. passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, January 5, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Bellmead Funeral Home.Leo was born September 22, 1929, in Bosque County, near Iredell, Texas, the son of share croppers, Joseph D. and Albina Dennis. He moved to Bosqueville and started school in 1935. Leo was double promoted in grade 2 and 4, moved to Mount Calm in 1937-38 then to Bellmead in 1940. In 1944-45 he dropped out at midterm and joined the Navy. Sworn in April 12, 1946 till his discharge on February 17, 1948. He served on the U.S.S. Albany and the U.S.S. Huntington. In 1950 he tried to reenlist in the Korean War, however they had meet their quota. Leo was a life time member of VFW post 121, Sons of Confederate Veterans, National Rifle Association of America, Life Time member of U.S.S. Albany CA-123, Life time member of U.S.S. Huntington CL-107, Life time member of Veterans of Underage Military Service, Life time member of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree member. Leo owned and operated Leo Dennis Construction Company since 1954. He loved birds and hunting arrowheads.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra; brothers, Billy and Lawrence Dennis; and daughter, Cindy Easter.Survivors include his wife, Joyce Dennis; daughter, Sally Tlustos and husband, Wayne, of Corsicana; son, Preston Dennis and wife, Linda, of Axtell; daughter, Sharon Tierce and husband, David, of Axtell; daughter, Susan Trickett and husband, Charles, of Bellmead; daughter, Cheryl Landrum and husband, Chris, of Whitney; son, John Dennis and wife, Robyn, of Axtell; 25 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elk and St. Catherine's Providence Hospice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.