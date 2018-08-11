Howard Ray DenardOct. 29, 1934 - Aug. 9, 2018Howard Ray Denard passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 13, at Waco Memorial Park, with Brother Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Howard was born, October 29, 1934, in McLennan County, Texas, to Roy and Lillian Denard. Howard graduated from Midway High School in 1953. He married Ernestine Ferrell in 1955. In 1954 he joined the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1957. He worked at Pure Milk, Seven-Up Bottling and in 1958, went to work at Lavender's Cafeteria as an assistant manager for 6 years. He worked for Owen Illinois Glass Company from 1964-1974. He retired in 1997 from Century Saw and Tool, where he was a co-owner. He enjoyed racing dirt track cars and spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud that all three of his grandchildren were college graduates.He was preceded in death by his parents; Roy W. Denard, Sr. and Lillian Mae Denard; step-mother, Jewell Denard; brothers, Roy W Denard, Jr. and Bobby Ray Denard; and sister, Lilly Faye Reeves. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Elaine Denard Laughlin.He is survived by his wife, Ernestine; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Teddy Johnson; grandchildren, Michael Johnson and friend, Brandi VanDenberg, Heath Laughlin and wife, Leigh Ann, and Scharla Pogue and husband, Cecil. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Savanna and Tre Pogue, and Ashton, Stoney, and Rooster Laughlin; step-sister, Wanda Butler and husband, Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
